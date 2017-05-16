Residents Want Xcel To Halt Plans For...

Residents Want Xcel To Halt Plans For Another Power Station

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: CBS Local

Residents Want Xcel To Halt Plans For Another Power Station Stop the power lines. That is the message some Arapahoe County citizens had hoped would stop county commissioners from approving a new Xcel Energy power station in southeast Aurora.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 1 hr Cookie121 7
last post wins! (Feb '11) 1 hr texas pete 26,379
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 9 hr DebraE 48,951
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 10 hr tbird19482 28,337
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... 16 hr EARTHQUAKE 1
Opiates Tue Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at May 18 at 3:19AM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,326 • Total comments across all topics: 281,100,935

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC