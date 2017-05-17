Rene Lima-Marin's release from prison hits snag amid federal immigration hold over residency status

Jasmine Lima-Marin, right, her father-in-law and son Jo Jo await word of Rene Lima-Marin's release from prison at the family's home in Denver, Wednesday, May 17, 2017. Rene Lima-Marin, who was mistakenly released decades early from a 98-year sentence only to be sent back to prison three years ago after starting a family, was ordered released from prison Tuesday by a judge who called his being re-incarcerated "utterly unjust."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.