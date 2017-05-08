Reasons to end the death penalty in C...

Reasons to end the death penalty in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Denver Post

In this image taken from video, accused Colorado theater shooter James Holmes, left, listens to lead prosecutor George Brauchler give closing arguments during his trial, in Centennial on July 14, 2015. Brauchler had sought the death penalty in the case; Holmes was sentenced to life in prison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 33 min Respect71 48,547
Opiates 1 hr Amorell85 6
last post wins! (Feb '11) 9 hr Princess Hey 26,343
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 11 hr Respect71 28,249
Tar in Denver 20 hr Top 3
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) May 6 Top 80
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,374 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC