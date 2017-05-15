Prosecutors identify man held on murd...

Prosecutors identify man held on murder charge in fatal Aurora motel shooting

Read more: Denver Post

Arapahoe County prosecutors have released the name of a man arrested in a fatal Aurora motel shooting on East Colfax Avenue earlier this month. Vikki Migoya, a spokeswoman for 18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler, said Bohanna was advised of the charges against him on May 10. He is set to be formally accused in the killing on Monday afternoon.

