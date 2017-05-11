Police Identify Murder Suspect In Mis...

Police Identify Murder Suspect In Missing Woman Case

21 hrs ago

AURORA, Colo. - Police in Aurora have identified the man they believe is responsible for the murder of a woman whose remains were found dumped along a rural road in Clear Creek County.

Aurora, CO

