One man killed in stabbing, another jailed as conflict on Aurora street turns deadly

Sunday Read more: Denver Post

Aurora police Sunday night were investigating a stabbing incident that left one man dead of his wounds and another in jail. The man was stabbed around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Sable Boulevard, police said in a social media bulletin.

