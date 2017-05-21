One man killed in stabbing, another jailed as conflict on Aurora street turns deadly
Aurora police Sunday night were investigating a stabbing incident that left one man dead of his wounds and another in jail. The man was stabbed around 6 p.m. near the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Sable Boulevard, police said in a social media bulletin.
