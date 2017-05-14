One dead in double-stabbing at Aurora house party
One man died and a second was injured as a result of stabbing at a house party Sunday in Aurora. Police who responded at 1:13 a.m. to a report of the fight in the 16100 block of Brunswick Drive saw people fleeing the home on foot and in vehicles but didn't find any victims.
