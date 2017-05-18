NTSB unable to determine why plane ha...

NTSB unable to determine why plane had "total loss of engine...

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Fire crews move around the wreckage of a plane after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Weld County roads 50 and 53 south of Kersey. Two people were killed in the crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. Federal air crash investigators say they don't know why an amateur-built, single-engine plane had a "total loss of engine power" just before crashing into a field near Kersey in 2015 while taking off, killing the two men aboard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Frankie Rizzo 49,043
Tar in Denver 15 hr Haaalllpppp 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 16 hr tbird19482 28,342
Tar help 17 hr Haaalllpppp 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 19 hr Osva 8
last post wins! (Feb '11) 22 hr Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,253 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC