NTSB unable to determine why plane had "total loss of engine...

Fire crews move around the wreckage of a plane after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Weld County roads 50 and 53 south of Kersey. Two people were killed in the crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. Federal air crash investigators say they don't know why an amateur-built, single-engine plane had a "total loss of engine power" just before crashing into a field near Kersey in 2015 while taking off, killing the two men aboard.

