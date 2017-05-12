Man killed in double shooting, Aurora's 11th homicide this year
Aurora police are searching for a suspect after one man was gunned down early Friday morning in a parking lot and apparently chased down, shot and injured a second man, authorities say. Aurora police are searching for a suspect after one man was gunned down early Friday morning in a parking lot and apparently chased down, shot and injured a second man, authorities say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|28 min
|Respect71
|48,688
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|58 min
|Respect71
|28,296
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,361
|Advice for visiting Denver
|5 hr
|Dishonest John
|2
|Opiates
|8 hr
|tony
|7
|Looking for blues
|8 hr
|tony
|5
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Thu
|SSJpat
|82
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC