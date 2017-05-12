Man killed in double shooting, Aurora...

Man killed in double shooting, Aurora's 11th homicide this year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Aurora police are searching for a suspect after one man was gunned down early Friday morning in a parking lot and apparently chased down, shot and injured a second man, authorities say. Aurora police are searching for a suspect after one man was gunned down early Friday morning in a parking lot and apparently chased down, shot and injured a second man, authorities say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 28 min Respect71 48,688
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 58 min Respect71 28,296
last post wins! (Feb '11) 5 hr Princess Hey 26,361
Advice for visiting Denver 5 hr Dishonest John 2
Opiates 8 hr tony 7
Looking for blues 8 hr tony 5
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) Thu SSJpat 82
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Ebola
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,180 • Total comments across all topics: 280,967,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC