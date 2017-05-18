Man freed from prison faces possible ...

Man freed from prison faces possible deportation to Cuba

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

A Colorado man ordered released from prison after being mistakenly set free a decade ago and then returned to incarceration is now being held by federal immigration authorities and facing possible deportation to Cuba FILE - In this May 7, 2014 file photo, Rene Lima-Marin sits for an interview with The Associated Press about the circumstances of his sentencing and incarceration, in a meeting room inside Kit Carson Correctional Center, a privately operated prison in Burlington, Colo. Lima-Marin was sent back to prison after being mistakenly released 90 years early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 31 min Terra Firma 49,072
Roosters 5 hr zooalogy 1
Tar in Denver Thu Haaalllpppp 4
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) Thu Osva 8
ban on ice cream trucks in aurora May 16 COLIG66 1
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) May 15 swedenforever 152
News Old evidence at new trial (May '06) May 7 Dad May 7 52nd an... 1,138
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at May 19 at 8:46PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,138,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC