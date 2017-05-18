Man freed from prison faces possible deportation to Cuba
A Colorado man ordered released from prison after being mistakenly set free a decade ago and then returned to incarceration is now being held by federal immigration authorities and facing possible deportation to Cuba FILE - In this May 7, 2014 file photo, Rene Lima-Marin sits for an interview with The Associated Press about the circumstances of his sentencing and incarceration, in a meeting room inside Kit Carson Correctional Center, a privately operated prison in Burlington, Colo. Lima-Marin was sent back to prison after being mistakenly released 90 years early.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|31 min
|Terra Firma
|49,072
|Roosters
|5 hr
|zooalogy
|1
|Tar in Denver
|Thu
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Osva
|8
|ban on ice cream trucks in aurora
|May 16
|COLIG66
|1
|Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06)
|May 15
|swedenforever
|152
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC