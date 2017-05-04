Man formally charged with first-degree murder in Aurora double shooting that left 18-year-old dead
The man accused in the Aurora double shooting last week of two 18-year-olds, which left one dead and the other wounded, on Thursday was formally charged with first-degree murder. Margarito Najera , 43, was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.
