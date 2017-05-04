Man formally charged with first-degre...

Man formally charged with first-degree murder in Aurora double shooting that left 18-year-old dead

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

The man accused in the Aurora double shooting last week of two 18-year-olds, which left one dead and the other wounded, on Thursday was formally charged with first-degree murder. Margarito Najera , 43, was also charged with attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min Respect71 48,427
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 3 hr Respect71 28,223
The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11) 4 hr Steve 56
Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper 12 hr legal citizen 2
Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B... 12 hr legal citizen 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr jonathanriise 718
last post wins! (Feb '11) 16 hr Princess Hey 26,298
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,790,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC