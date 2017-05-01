Man arrested in double Aurora shootin...

Man arrested in double Aurora shooting that left one dead, another wounded

Monday May 1 Read more: Denver Post

A 43-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an Aurora double shooting Friday morning that left one person dead and another wounded. Margarito Najera is being held pending the filing of formal charges, which Arapahoe County prosecutors are expected to do on Monday.

