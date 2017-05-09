Lifelong craftswomen knit for the nee...

Lifelong craftswomen knit for the needy at Aurora independent living community

A love for knitting and crafting is the common thread that has pulled a group of Aurora women together for several hours each day for months. The Happy Hookers of Garden Plaza of Aurora, an independent living community, meets in the lobby at 14221 E. Evans Ave. to knit hats for chemotherapy patients, crochet sweaters for infants and weave plastic mats for homeless people.

