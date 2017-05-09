Lifelong craftswomen knit for the needy at Aurora independent living community
A love for knitting and crafting is the common thread that has pulled a group of Aurora women together for several hours each day for months. The Happy Hookers of Garden Plaza of Aurora, an independent living community, meets in the lobby at 14221 E. Evans Ave. to knit hats for chemotherapy patients, crochet sweaters for infants and weave plastic mats for homeless people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 min
|tbird19482
|28,258
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|48,579
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|9 min
|texas pete
|26,347
|Opiates
|15 hr
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|May 6
|Top
|80
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC