Indonesian man living in Aurora, facing persecution in his homeland...
Advocates say Haris Simangunsong, who has been living in the U.S. unlawfully, has already been moved to San Francisco for removal An Indonesian man living in Aurora with his wife and teenage son and came to the United States to escape persecution for being a Christian is in the process of being deported after being detained by immigration officials Tuesday. Advocates say Haris Simangunsong, who is living in the country unlawfully, has already been moved to San Francisco for removal to southeast Asia.
