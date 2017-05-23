I-70 Expansion Foes Turn to Citizen S...

I-70 Expansion Foes Turn to Citizen Science to Gauge Project's Impact

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Denver Westword

A truck rumbles along the I-70 viaduct above a house in Elyria, crossing a stretch of the elevated highway that is scheduled for demolition. In the vast scheme devised by the Colorado Department of Transportation to expand I-70 through a ten-mile stretch of northeast Denver and Aurora, at a projected total cost of around $1.8 billion, five thousand bucks won't even pay for two linear feet of one lane of highway construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr DebraE 49,180
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr tbird19482 28,354
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Mon bigpoppi 23
Male on Female Facesitting topix? (Nov '16) May 21 JGJ92 12
Roosters May 19 zooalogy 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) May 18 Osva 8
ban on ice cream trucks in aurora May 16 COLIG66 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,584 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,828

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC