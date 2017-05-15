Hundreds of thousands of strokes may ...

Hundreds of thousands of strokes may be preventable each year

14 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Many patients with an irregular heartbeat, known as atrial fibrillation , are not receiving recommended blood thinning medication they need to prevent strokes , according to a study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology . People who have atrial fibrillation are at a very high risk for stroke.

