Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In...

Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: CBS Local

Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect Police in Aurora surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue and arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff that stretched across several early morning hours. One Person Killed In Shooting In Motel Parking Lot Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting at a motel in Aurora on Colfax Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,400
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 2 hr AsItIs 28,218
last post wins! (Feb '11) 3 hr Princess Hey 26,298
casual sex in denver (Apr '15) Wed bigpoppi 22
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) May 2 Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates May 2 Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... May 2 Alwaysontopofher 26
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC