Hours-Long Standoff In Aurora Ends In Arrest Of Robbery Suspect Police in Aurora surrounded a motel on Colfax Avenue and arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff that stretched across several early morning hours. One Person Killed In Shooting In Motel Parking Lot Police are searching for a suspect after a fatal overnight shooting at a motel in Aurora on Colfax Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.