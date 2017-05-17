'Daddy's Coming Home': Judge Grants F...

'Daddy's Coming Home': Judge Grants Freedom To Inmate After Mistaken Release

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: CBS Local

Judge Denies New Trial For Man On Death Row A judge has denied a new trial for a man on death row. 'Daddy's Coming Home': Judge Grants Freedom To Inmate After Mistaken Release A family in Aurora is waiting for their husband, father and son to return home after a judge granted him freedom-- for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tar in Denver 18 min Haaalllpppp 4
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 52 min Frankie Rizzo 48,989
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,342
Tar help 2 hr Haaalllpppp 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 4 hr Osva 8
last post wins! (Feb '11) 6 hr Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at May 18 at 5:52PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,111,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC