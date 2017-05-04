Court upholds 114-year prison sentence of Aaron Thompson in daughter's disappearance and death
Aaron Thompson, looks over his shoulder at his sentencing at the Arapahoe County Justice Center Nov. 10, 2009. Thompson was sentenced to over 100 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|48,443
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,224
|The horrible murder of Brandy Duvall. (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Steve
|56
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|20 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|20 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Thu
|Princess Hey
|26,298
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC