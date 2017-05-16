Coroner identifies 20-year-old man fa...

Coroner identifies 20-year-old man fatally stabbed during fight at Aurora house party

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man stabbed to death early Sunday during a fight that broke out during an Aurora house party. Hector Herrera-Moreno died of multiple stab wounds in what the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has ruled a homicide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 1 hr tbird19482 28,336
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr DebraE 48,945
last post wins! (Feb '11) 7 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,372
Opiates 15 hr Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
ban on ice cream trucks in aurora Tue COLIG66 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at May 17 at 2:05PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,018 • Total comments across all topics: 281,082,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC