Coroner identifies 20-year-old man fatally stabbed during fight at Aurora house party
Authorities have identified the 20-year-old man stabbed to death early Sunday during a fight that broke out during an Aurora house party. Hector Herrera-Moreno died of multiple stab wounds in what the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office has ruled a homicide.
