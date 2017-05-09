Contractor files Chapter 11 bankruptcy as lawsuits loom

A contractor that says it worked on the Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora and Swedish Medical Center in Englewood is filing for Chapter 11 as it tries to fend off three collections lawsuits. Business Den reports that JHL Industrial Services, which works under the name Platt Rogers Construction and Platt Rogers Co., pegs its debts at $1 million and its assets at $500,000, according to records in U.S. District Court in Denver filed Friday.

