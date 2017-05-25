Colorado Springs behind national average in funding parks, study finds | Colorado Springs Gazette...
The Trust for Public Land's ParkScore study for 2017 ranks the nation's 100 largest metro areas based on how they invest in their parks, among other factors. It found that Colorado Springs spends $76 per resident on its park system, compared with $139 by Aurora and $115 by Denver.
