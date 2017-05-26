Colorado should remove its monuments to genocide
Mountain Evans, as seen from Aurora, is named for John Evans, the first territorial governor of Colorado. In 2014, a nine-member committee at Northwestern University investigated Evans' role in the Sand Creek Massacre and determined that he "helped create a situation that made the Sand Creek Massacre possible."
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|51 min
|River Tam
|49,834
|Review: Amerimax Windows (Jul '10)
|7 hr
|SirBourbon
|54
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|28,421
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... (Nov '16)
|Thu
|Jones3414
|27
|Supreme Court appears favorable to Secret Servi... (Mar '12)
|Thu
|Grecian Formula 3...
|24
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|May 30
|Tammy Roth
|723
|a young woman's mother dying and she is fired s...
|May 30
|WANDA
|1
