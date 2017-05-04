Colorado governor faces more pressure to grant clemency to Rene Lima-Marin
Rene Lima-Marin hugs his 6-year-old son at the Kit Carson Correctional Center on June 7, 2016. Lima-Marin was mistakenly freed from prison in 2008, then returned in 2014 after the mistake was discovered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|River Tam
|48,415
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|3 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|3 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|4 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|AsItIs
|28,218
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|7 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,298
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Wed
|bigpoppi
|22
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC