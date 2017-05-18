Colorado Daycare Investigated After T...

Colorado Daycare Investigated After Toddlers Wander Off

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KUAD-FM Windsor

An Aurora daycare center will likely receive a misdemeanor citation for child abuse after a father spotted his young son and another child wandering around a busy intersection with no supervision. The incident was reported to police at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday after the father saw the children near South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue - not far from the Rising Stars Daycare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr Wondering 48,994
Tar in Denver 10 hr Haaalllpppp 4
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 12 hr tbird19482 28,342
Tar help 13 hr Haaalllpppp 1
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 15 hr Osva 8
last post wins! (Feb '11) 17 hr Princess Hey 26,380
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... Wed EARTHQUAKE 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,620 • Total comments across all topics: 281,122,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC