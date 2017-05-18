Colorado Daycare Investigated After Toddlers Wander Off
An Aurora daycare center will likely receive a misdemeanor citation for child abuse after a father spotted his young son and another child wandering around a busy intersection with no supervision. The incident was reported to police at around 6:20 p.m. on Monday after the father saw the children near South Peoria Street and East Cornell Avenue - not far from the Rising Stars Daycare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUAD-FM Windsor.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Wondering
|48,994
|Tar in Denver
|10 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|12 hr
|tbird19482
|28,342
|Tar help
|13 hr
|Haaalllpppp
|1
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|15 hr
|Osva
|8
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,380
|1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra...
|Wed
|EARTHQUAKE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC