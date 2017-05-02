Authorities identify body of 20-year-old Aurora woman that was dumped in Clear Creek County
Queen Ashby was discovered April 8 in an area near Colorado 103 by a passing motorist. The secluded highway runs between Evergreen and Idaho Springs and is also called Squaw Pass Road in some sections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Truth
|48,297
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|6 hr
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|6 hr
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|6 hr
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
|(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !!
|13 hr
|denver CO
|1
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|18 hr
|Respect71
|28,206
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|Sun
|Princess Hey
|26,291
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC