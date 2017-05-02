Authorities identify body of 20-year-...

Authorities identify body of 20-year-old Aurora woman that was dumped in Clear Creek County

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denver Post

Queen Ashby was discovered April 8 in an area near Colorado 103 by a passing motorist. The secluded highway runs between Evergreen and Idaho Springs and is also called Squaw Pass Road in some sections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Truth 48,297
Lookin For Tar (Sep '16) 6 hr Alwaysontopofher 79
Opiates 6 hr Alwaysontopofher 5
Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ... 6 hr Alwaysontopofher 26
(.R ox y Bulk!!), m-oll-y and ku*sh !! 13 hr denver CO 1
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 18 hr Respect71 28,206
last post wins! (Feb '11) Sun Princess Hey 26,291
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,588 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,356

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC