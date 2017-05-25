Aurora woman: Urgent care turned me away
AURORA, Colo. - An Aurora woman is criticizing an urgent care clinic's business practices after she said they refused to help her, while she was suffering a medical episode, simply because she was 10 minutes too early -- 10 minutes before they opened.
