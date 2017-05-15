Aurora - where one in five residents is foreign-born - declares it is not a "sanctuary city"

The City Council in Aurora passed a resolution Monday night declaring that Colorado's third-largest city is not a so-called sanctuary city, a label it has been given along with Denver for what is a perceived as an overly tolerant treatment by city officials and police of people living in the country illegally. "Aurora intends to continue to comply with all constitutional and lawful federal immigration laws and regulations and will continue its practice of non-obstruction with regard to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's efforts to enforce federal immigration laws and regulations," the resolution reads.

