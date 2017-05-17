Aurora scam artist gets 10-year priso...

Aurora scam artist gets 10-year prison sentence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Denver Post

An Aurora man who bilked investors out of more than $900,000 in an elaborate patent fraud scam has been sentenced to 10 years in prison. Arapahoe County District Judge Kurt Horton also sentenced Chisan Chong, 41, to 25 years of probation and ordered him to pay $1.3 million in restitution to his victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 7 min Frankie Rizzo 48,973
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 27 min ReplaceGOP 28,341
last post wins! (Feb '11) 2 hr Princess Hey 26,380
is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15) 7 hr Cookie121 7
1987 americas most wanted will now go into isra... 22 hr EARTHQUAKE 1
Opiates Tue Easy 8
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Arapahoe County was issued at May 18 at 3:28PM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,067 • Total comments across all topics: 281,106,987

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC