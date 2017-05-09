Aurora police looking for man who att...

Aurora police looking for man who attempted to rob a bank Tuesday

Read more: Denver Post

The Aurora Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a U.S. Bank in northwest Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man walked into the bank, on Colfax Avenue and Galena Street, about 4:30 p.m. He passed a note to a teller demanding cash.

