Aurora police looking for man who attempted to rob a bank Tuesday
The Aurora Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who tried to rob a U.S. Bank in northwest Aurora on Tuesday afternoon. Police say the man walked into the bank, on Colfax Avenue and Galena Street, about 4:30 p.m. He passed a note to a teller demanding cash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 min
|ReplaceGOP
|48,622
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|-Der Fuehrer-
|26,349
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|1 hr
|natalie bernard
|719
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|6 hr
|Respect71
|28,261
|Opiates
|22 hr
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC