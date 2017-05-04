Aurora police investigate fatal shooting in parking lot
Police officers in Aurora responding to a call found a man shot to death outside an Aurora motel early Thursday morning, May 4, 2017. Aurora police are investigating a fatal shooting in which a man's body was discovered in a parking lot, police say.
