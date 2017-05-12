Aurora police arrest man in case of woman whose body was found in foothills
Aurora police arrested a man Friday who they believe killed a 20-year-old woman and then dumped her body in a remote part of Clear Creek County earlier this year. Shawrae Butler, 21, was picked up by Aurora's Fugitive Apprehension and Surveillance Team, or FAST, on the 4100 Block of South Mobile Way without incident Friday.
