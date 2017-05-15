Aurora Council: We're not a 'sanctuar...

Aurora Council: We're not a 'sanctuary city'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: TheDenverChannel

Freeze Watch issued May 16 at 3:56AM MDT expiring May 18 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:38AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:38AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel In a 6-4 vote Aurora city council passed a resolution stating that Aurora will comply with federal immigration laws and regulations and does not meet the definition of sanctuary city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
last post wins! (Feb '11) 3 hr _FLATLINE-------- 26,372
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,944
Opiates 11 hr Easy 8
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 13 hr tbird19482 28,332
Ashley Rodriguez Tue Wanna know 1
Nicole Rodriguez Tue Hello 1
ban on ice cream trucks in aurora Tue COLIG66 1
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,078,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC