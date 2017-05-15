Aurora Council: We're not a 'sanctuary city'

Freeze Watch issued May 16 at 3:56AM MDT expiring May 18 at 10:00AM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:38AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Delta, Dolores, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Hinsdale, La Plata, Mesa, Moffat, Montezuma, Montrose, Ouray, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt, San Juan, San Miguel Winter Weather Advisory issued May 16 at 3:38AM MDT expiring May 19 at 6:00PM MDT in effect for: Delta, Mesa, Montrose, Ouray, San Miguel In a 6-4 vote Aurora city council passed a resolution stating that Aurora will comply with federal immigration laws and regulations and does not meet the definition of sanctuary city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.