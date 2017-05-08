Ask a Stoner: Why Can't I Use My Phone in a Dispensary?
Dear Stoner: I've been told by multiple dispensaries that I can't use my phone once I'm inside. Dear NK: No, it's not a law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|21 min
|Terra Firma
|48,569
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|1 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,344
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|28,253
|Opiates
|6 hr
|Amorell85
|6
|Tar in Denver
|Mon
|Top
|3
|Old evidence at new trial (May '06)
|May 7
|Dad May 7 52nd an...
|1,138
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|May 6
|Top
|80
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC