An everyday battle
Quinn, 17, was a sophomore at Chatfield Senior High School, when a friend noticed her neck appeared to be swollen. When Quinn went to the doctor, he assumed it was tonsillitis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Littleton Independent.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|1 hr
|tbird19482
|28,219
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|5 hr
|River Tam
|48,412
|Denver mayor,Denver sheriff,Gov Hickenlooper
|8 hr
|legal citizen
|2
|Mayor Hancock and His Sanctuary City Democrat B...
|8 hr
|legal citizen
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|9 hr
|jonathanriise
|718
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|12 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,298
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|Wed
|bigpoppi
|22
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC