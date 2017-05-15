1 dead after house party ends in stab...

1 dead after house party ends in stabbing

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: TheDenverChannel

A man is dead and another is expected to survive after a house party ended in a stabbing at a home in Aurora early Sunday morning. Police went to a home in the area of East Brunswick Drive and South Laredo Street on reports of a fight at a house party at around 1:13 a.m. When officers got there, they saw people leaving the home on foot and by car, but officers were not able to find any victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Frankie Rizzo 48,938
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 5 hr ReplaceGOP 28,323
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 6 hr brent wuss 721
Facebook and Twitter 7 hr End times 2
News Students Upset After Teacher Who Criticized Bus... (Mar '06) 11 hr swedenforever 152
106.7 kbpi is the worst morning show ever! (Feb '15) 11 hr Ydg 588
last post wins! (Feb '11) May 13 Princess Hey 26,367
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Pakistan
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC