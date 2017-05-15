1 dead after house party ends in stabbing
A man is dead and another is expected to survive after a house party ended in a stabbing at a home in Aurora early Sunday morning. Police went to a home in the area of East Brunswick Drive and South Laredo Street on reports of a fight at a house party at around 1:13 a.m. When officers got there, they saw people leaving the home on foot and by car, but officers were not able to find any victims.
