1 Arrested In Double Shooting That Left 1 Dead

Colorado Law Enforcement Reports 350 Student Sex Assaults A yearlong investigation by The Associated Press has found roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students in K-12 schools over a four-year period in the United States. A Focus On Schools During Mental Health Month In Colorado, there's an effort to move mental health from the shadows to the forefront and one company is starting in schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.