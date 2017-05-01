1 Arrested In Double Shooting That Left 1 Dead
Colorado Law Enforcement Reports 350 Student Sex Assaults A yearlong investigation by The Associated Press has found roughly 17,000 official reports of sexual assaults by students in K-12 schools over a four-year period in the United States. A Focus On Schools During Mental Health Month In Colorado, there's an effort to move mental health from the shadows to the forefront and one company is starting in schools.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|14 min
|cpeter1313
|48,377
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,214
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|26,295
|casual sex in denver (Apr '15)
|17 hr
|bigpoppi
|22
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|79
|Opiates
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|5
|Constant Connect for Black tar and China White ...
|Tue
|Alwaysontopofher
|26
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC