Widow of Rocky Flats worker who died of cancer sues feds
The widow of a former Rocky Flats worker who died years after his employment at the nuclear weapons plant during the Cold War is challenging the government's denial of her survivor benefits in federal court, according to court records. Julia Mae Halliburton of Aurora is suing the U.S. Department of Labor Division of Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation and the agency's director, Rachel Leiton, according to a lawsuit in Denver U.S. District Court filed on her behalf Thursday by Denver attorney Samantha Halliburton.
