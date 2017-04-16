What started with a defibrillator has somehow ended up as a must-see art display in Aurora
Berthe Moriso's, "Lucie Leon at the Piano," from 1892, is on display at the Anschutz Medical Campus in Aurora. All images provided by the Center for Bioethics and Humanities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 min
|ReplaceGOP
|28,089
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,660
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|6 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|26,281
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sat
|Jamie Dundee
|9
|Mexicans (Mar '14)
|Sat
|MrHonest
|122
|Crack in Denver
|Sat
|Jimmie
|7
|Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12)
|Fri
|Bigdad13
|170
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC