Two arrested after gunfire near Denve...

Two arrested after gunfire near Denver's 4/20 celebration; no one hurt

18 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Police said nobody was hurt, and officers arrested two people soon after at least one shot rang out near 15th Street and Cleveland Place. It was unclear whether the incident was related to the 4/20 festival.

Aurora, CO

