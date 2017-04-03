Trial date set in death of Wyoming to...

Trial date set in death of Wyoming toddler

Read more: KOTA-TV Rapid City

A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Wyoming man who is charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy who suffered severe brain injuries while in his care. The Gillette News Record reports the trial for Joseph Nielsen of Gillette is scheduled to start on Sept.

