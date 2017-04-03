Trial date set in death of Wyoming toddler
A trial date has been set for a 21-year-old Wyoming man who is charged in the death of a 3-year-old boy who suffered severe brain injuries while in his care. The Gillette News Record reports the trial for Joseph Nielsen of Gillette is scheduled to start on Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOTA-TV Rapid City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|48 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|46,640
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|tbird19482
|27,913
|Flashback question
|3 hr
|AmySue
|1
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|3 hr
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Looking for blues
|4 hr
|who
|3
|Nicole DuBois Savage
|Sun
|Jamie Dundee
|8
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC