Tired of the Denver Hip-Hop Status Quo, Young Fait Created Weird Musik
Brandon Connor, aka the rapper Young Fait , was still in the womb on the day his mother was washing dishes and dropped a plate. She bent over to pick up the broken pieces and narrowly dodged a bullet as it blasted through a window and into her refrigerator door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,834
|last post wins! (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Ricky F
|26,284
|jokes (Feb '11)
|5 hr
|Ricky F
|918
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Respect71
|28,111
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|17 hr
|Maggie Girard
|718
|Denver Topix
|Wed
|As I see it
|1
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|Tue
|Anon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC