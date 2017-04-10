Thousands of people with autism join new online genetic study
New genetic study aims to enroll 50,000 individuals with autism and their families, making it the most ambitious study of the condition's genetics to date Autism has a strong genetic component. To date, approximately 50 genes have been identified that almost certainly play a role in autism, and researchers estimate that at least an additional 300 are involved.
