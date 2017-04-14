Teen Shot In The Chest Released From ...

Teen Shot In The Chest Released From Hospital

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: CBS Local

Lawmakers' Goal: Eliminate '4th DUI Discount' Loophole A bill under consideration at the Colorado Capitol would close a loophole in a felony DUI law that was passed two years ago. Teen Shot In The Chest Released From Hospital Police in Aurora say a teenager who was shot in the chest has been released from the hospital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aurora Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 hr Daisy 47,542
Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11) 8 hr Respect71 28,079
Nicole DuBois Savage 9 hr Jamie Dundee 9
Mexicans (Mar '14) 10 hr MrHonest 122
Crack in Denver 21 hr Jimmie 7
Morgan Ingram was not murdered (Oct '12) Fri Bigdad13 170
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
See all Aurora Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aurora Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Arapahoe County was issued at April 16 at 3:46AM MDT

Aurora Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aurora Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Aurora, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,231 • Total comments across all topics: 280,327,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC