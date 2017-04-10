State Rep. Williams plans to seek clemency for Rene Lima-Marin,...
Colorado state Rep. Dave Williams, a Colorado Springs Republican, said he will introduce a joint resolution asking Gov. John Hickenlooper to grant clemency to Rene Lima-Marin, an Aurora man who built a new life and family after being mistakenly freed early from a 98-year sentence - only to be returned to prison after the clerical error was discovered. "Redemption, a second chance, and forgiveness are all woven into the fabric of America's foundation," Williams said in a prepared statement.
