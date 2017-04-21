RTD says A-Line crossing snafu is sol...

RTD says A-Line crossing snafu is solved but feds, state will have final say

Read more: Denver Post

The Regional Transportation District on Friday said it has the timing glitch with the grade crossings on the University of Colorado A-Line figured out, but the transit agency will have to wait until next week to find out whether federal regulators agree with that assessment. It must wait even longer to hear if the Colorado Public Utilities Commission also agrees that the problem is solved.

