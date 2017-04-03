Revised Memorandum of Understanding b...

Revised Memorandum of Understanding between ARRL and FCC Still a Work in Progress

The ARRL Executive Committee has directed that work begin on finalizing the language of a revised memorandum of understanding between ARRL and the FCC regarding the Amateur Auxiliary program. The EC met on March 25 in Aurora, Colorado.

