Republican George Brauchler announces bid for Colorado governor in 2018
George Brauchler, the prosecutor of the Aurora theater shooter, will announce his bid for Colorado governor Wednesday, entering as the early Republican front-runner in the high-stakes 2018 race. "Everything important in my life is here in this state and what I see is a state that is in need of leadership," he told The Denver Post before his announcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|16 min
|Wondering
|46,810
|Male on Female Facesitting topix?
|3 hr
|Girl-seat
|9
|Lookin For Tar (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Sara11790
|78
|Looking for blues
|5 hr
|Sara11790
|4
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|8 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|27,943
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Tue
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
Find what you want!
Search Aurora Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC