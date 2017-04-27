Pot-license "points" systems in Auror...

Pot-license "points" systems in Aurora, Thornton invite legal scrutiny

15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Cities and towns in Colorado have devised all sorts of ways to decide how many pot shops can open and where, but two communities using a points-based system to evaluate and select prospective recreational marijuana businesses - Aurora and Thornton - are running into legal hot water. Aurora is facing a lawsuit alleging that it didn't follow its own rules for ranking pot shop applicants for the two dozen licenses it issued.

