Pot-license "points" systems in Aurora, Thornton invite legal scrutiny
Cities and towns in Colorado have devised all sorts of ways to decide how many pot shops can open and where, but two communities using a points-based system to evaluate and select prospective recreational marijuana businesses - Aurora and Thornton - are running into legal hot water. Aurora is facing a lawsuit alleging that it didn't follow its own rules for ranking pot shop applicants for the two dozen licenses it issued.
Aurora Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|1 hr
|TomInElPaso
|48,096
|Republicans the party of LIARS (Dec '11)
|4 hr
|Respect71
|28,194
|Devil Clown Inc. Big Top Saloon (Dec '11)
|11 hr
|Ricky F
|3,434
|is anyone willing to adopt a newborn baby? (Feb '15)
|Wed
|sfstults
|6
|Women
|Wed
|Ellen
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Tue
|JP MORGAN
|717
|Attorney Frank Azar brings the "Strong Arm" to ... (Mar '07)
|Apr 1
|Ricky F
|14
