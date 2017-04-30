Plane's engine appeared to be malfunc...

Plane's engine appeared to be malfunctioning before 2015 crash near Kersey that killed two

Sunday Apr 30

Fire crews move around the wreckage of a plane after a crash Wednesday afternoon on Weld County roads 50 and 53 south of Kersey. Two people were killed in the crash that occurred about 2:30 p.m. The sole engine of an amateur-built, propeller plane that crashed into a field near Kersey in 2015 shortly after taking off, killing two men, appeared to be malfunctioning and was making strange noises before the aircraft even left the ground.

